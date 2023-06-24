Kylie Jenner shared a relatable moment for parents, featuring her adorable daughter Stormi in a new TikTok video.

In the 20-second clip, the 25-year-old and her little one are sitting in a car as the camera pans between the two and they reenact a scene from the hit HBO series "White Lotus."

The voiceover begins with Stormi, 5, sitting up and mouthing, "What are you doing?"

The camera then pans to Jenner on her phone as she looks up and responds, "Texting."

"Texting who?" Stormi says, to which Jenner responds, "My sister."

When Stormi sits against the seat, staring at her mother, Jenner finally asks, "Is there a problem?"

Stormi, with her arms crossed and a sassy expression on her face, responds, "I don't know. Is there?"

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star captioned the post, "when ur kid gets to that age and you no longer have any privacy," with several sweating face emoji. She added the hashtag #momlife.

In less than 24 hours, the video garnered nearly 50 million views and over 10 million likes.

Fans in the comment section couldn't get enough of Stormi's performance, writing, "why is stormi so good at this" with the crying and heart emoji.

"The sass in her expression," another noted.

Others were shocked at how fast the 5-year-old appears to be growing up, commenting, "wait stormi isn't an infant???" and "Wasn't stormi just 2 las week??"

"So stormi grows up so fast but north has been nine for the past 4 years," one person wrote, referring to Kim Kardashian's daughter, who turned 10 on June 15.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder recently opened up about how much her daughter's appearance has changed over the years.

For Stormi's 5th birthday in February, Jenner wrote on Instagram, “This little face. I will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. I will always be there for you, storm girl.”

In the Jenner's Instagram slideshow of Stormi, the now five-year-old can be seen in the first image smiling up at the camera with big, pink headphones and two braids in front of her face.

In some of the subsequent photos, Stormi is seen posing with a chic outfit and bag, sporting a kissy face, wearing an angel costume from last Halloween and hugging her mom in a mirror selfie.

Jenner also added a close-up video of the two whispering, "I love you."