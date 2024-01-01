Actor Kyla Pratt and her teen daughter are basically twins and it's breaking the internet

Kyla Pratt, star of the TV series, "Call Me Kat" recently stunned the internet after posting a Tik Tok with daughter Lyric.

Known for her voice acting work as Penny in Disney's "The Proud Family," as well as other TV series' including "One on One" and "Recovery Road, Pratt got millions of views after posting a side-by-side video of her with 13-year-old daughter, Lyric, in which the pair seemingly looked like twins.

In the brief TikTok, which has garnered hundreds of thousands of likes, mother and daughter are wearing matching black outfits and with their faces next to one another, could almost pass as twins despite their nearly 25-year age difference.

Smiling together while the song "Baby I'm Yours" by Cass Elliot plays in the background, the two look identical, leaving Tik Tok viewers stunned.

"Her face is your face!" comments one user and another writes, "Wait wait wait which one is Kyla?!!!!!! My God she's a mini me."

Other commenters called the duo "twins" with some calling daughter, Lyric, her "mini."

"She looks exactly like you especially from the love and basketball movie..like she literally has your whole face and smile," said another.

"Her face is your face!" another commenter said. "And let’s talk about this fountain of youth that Kyla Pratt keeps giving!"

"Wow. You really said copy and paste! 😍" one commenter quipped.

Pratt, 37, has long been a fixture on TV and film, having appeared in movies like "Dr. Dolittle 2" and "The Addams Family 2."

In 2013, she and longtime partner, Danny Kirkpatrick welcomed daughter, Lyric and three years later, in 2013, they had their second child, Liyah.

@iamkylapratt via TikTok

Pratt occasionally shares photos of her daughters on Instagram. In May, she shared that the family went to the premiere of Disney's live action "Little Mermaid."