Princess Charlotte cracks up over a baby onesie in rare video of the royal kids volunteering

George, Charlotte and Louis had a busy evening recently volunteering with their mom this holiday season, as seen in a new video shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In the video, which is on the couple's official YouTube page, the former Kate Middleton is seen pulling up to The Baby Bank in Maidenhead, England, with a car full of children to volunteer and trunk full of goods to donate.

The video is part of a holiday initiative the princess is launching to raise awareness of how to access or donate products to baby banks, where other families can get clothing, toiletries and additional necessary supplies.

The princess is seen in the video explaining to her children that they are the volunteers for the evening, and then the family is off to fill gift bags and sort through clothing and other items.

"This is a big guy!" 5-year-old Louis exclaims while holding a gorilla.

At one point, 8-year-old Charlotte giggles with her mother while holding a baby onesie covered with the red dragon featured on the Welsh flag.

"This is Welsh!" she says, showing it off.

"George wants to come back, so that's good," the princess says about her 10-year-old son towards the end of the video.

The video is a rare look at the younger royal family members who are often only seen at events and in official photographs. The family did, however, release the family's holiday card over the weekend, which showed all five family members wearing jeans and white button-up shirts.

"Our family Christmas card for 2023," read the caption that accompanied the card release on their social media platforms.

It has been a rather chaotic year for the royal family at large. Prince Harry released his book "Spare" in early 2023, in which he detailed his complicated relationship with his brother and father while walking readers through his decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family with his wife, the former Meghan Markle. The rest of the royal family has stayed largely quiet about the book and comments from Harry.