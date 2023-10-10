Jodie Sweetin's teen daughters are Stephanie Tanner clones

There’s no denying that Jodie Sweetin has strong genes.

The “Full House” alum recently posted a photo of her daughters, Zoie, 15, and Bea, 13, and fans can’t get over how much they resemble their mom when she was a teenager.

“Omg. If you didn’t make yourself twice,” one person commented.

Added another, “Your oldest is your TWIN.”

Sweetin took the picture before Zoie's homecoming dance. In the snap, the high schooler is shown in a glittery minidress paired with hightop sneakers, while her sister, Bea, looks cozy in sweats.

“Zo was off to HoCo last night, with Bea giving a send-off,” Sweetin captioned her Instagram post, in part.

Fans are commenting on the resemblance between Jodie Sweetin and her daughters, Bea (left) and Zoie. @jodiesweetin via Instagram

Sweetin shares Zoie with ex-husband Cody Herpin, while Beatrix is from her marriage to Morty Coyle.

In July 2022, Sweetin tied the knot with Mescal Wasilewski, a clinical social worker.

Earlier this year, Sweetin acknowledged that her kids look like her "Full House" character. Sweetin played sassy middle child Stephanie Tanner on the hit ABC sitcom from 1987 to 1995. She later reprised her role in the Netflix spinoff “Fuller House.”

“(Bea’s) hair has gotten darker all of the sudden and it looks a little bit less like that little Stephanie Tanner, but both of my girls have my smile and all that,” Sweetin told TODAY.com in May. “So I definitely see Steph hiding in there, especially in their attitude.”

I definitely see Steph hiding in there, especially in their attitude.”

While chatting with TODAY.com, Sweetin also revealed that she is “really grateful” for her close relationship with both Zoie and Bea. She credited their strong bond to keeping the lines of communication open at all times.

“One thing I have always done with my girls is admitted that I’m not perfect and that I don’t always have all the answers and that I’m just trying my best,” she said. “Because I think it’s important for kids to know that we’re human, too.”