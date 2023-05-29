Joanna Gaines shares sweet pic of 4-year-old son Crew hugging brother Drake at his graduation

Chip and Joanna Gaines' kids are growing up.

On May 28, Joanna Gaines shared a sweet photo from her eldest son Drake's graduation. In the photo, Drake, 18, embraces his 4-year-old brother, Crew, who peeks his head out from the front row of graduates.

"Melt. My. Heart," the "Fixer Upper" star captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

In the caption of another Instagram post, Joanna Gaines shared an emotional message about Drake leaving high school and entering a new stage of his life.

"It feels like just yesterday that we were cheering him on as he took his first steps … but last weekend, as he walked across the stage to receive his high school diploma (!!) we were cheering him on as he took his first steps into a world beyond what he’s known," she wrote.

The video panned several throwback photos of Drake, including some of him playing baseball and wearing a cowboy hat on what appears to be a ranch. The clip was set to Tracy Lawrence's "Time Marches On."

The 45-year-old wrapped the caption with, "We’re so proud of you, Drake."

In August 2022, Joanna Gaines opened up about how it feels as a parent to send Drake off to college.

“In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement,” Gaines wrote in an issue of Magnolia Journal. “But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own. I catch glimpses now of what life will look like and wonder if — or how many times — that might bring me to the floor.”

The topic of Drake growing up has been on Joanna Gaines' mind for a while.

For Drake’s 16th birthday in 2021, Joanna Gaines reflected on advice she received from other moms when her son was younger in a Facebook post.

“One of the things I remember most about those early days of chasing dreams and being a new mom was all the wisdom, encouragement, and support that came from other moms who would come into the shop,” she shared. “The one consistent thing they would all say is, ‘Cherish this time and hold him tight, because before you know it, he will be driving one day and then off to college.”

Joanna Gaines and husband Chip Gaines, with whom she hosts the HGTV show “Fixer Upper" and co-owns the lifestyle brand Magnolia, are also parents of Ella, 16, Duke, 15, Emmie, 13, and Crew, 4.