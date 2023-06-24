Joan Collins is all smiles, ringing in her daughter's birthday with a rare photo on social media.

The 90-year-old shared a photo June 22 for daughter Katyana "Katy" Kass' 51st birthday, which was on Tuesday, June 20. The sweet photo showed the mother-daughter duo in front of what appears to be glistening lights.

"Happy to celebrate my beautiful daughter Katy’s birthday with a lovely dinner party with all her friends," she captioned the post.

Joan Collins and her daughter Katyana pose for a rare photo together. @joancollinsdbe / Via Instagram

She also included the hashtags #birthdaygirl, #celebration, #party, #friends and #proudmother.

Collins' friends and fans shared birthday wishes to her daughter with sweet messages.

Jane Seymour commented, "You both look so beautiful Congrats" with heart eyes and a celebration emoji.

"She has your gorgeous features and smile!" one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "Happiest most beautiful birthday darling Joan to your darling Katie," accompanied by a myriad of birthday emojis.

The British actor shares Katy with former husband Ron Kass. She and previous husband Anthony Newley are parents to Tara Newley, 59, and Alexander Newley, 57.

Though the "Dynasty" alum seems to avoid giving fans a close look into her family life on social media, she isn't shy about giving personal updates.

In December 2022, Collins drew some eyes when she posed in a leopard-print swimsuit on Christmas Day.

In the Instagram post, Collins wrote that she and husband Percy Gibson, 57, had a "terrific" holiday in a warm Beverly Hills, California, taking a moment to enjoy a dip in the pool.

@joancollinsdbe via Instagram

“Had a terrific #christmasday — 82F in #beverlyhills so was able to #swim,” Collins captioned the post, adding that she enjoyed a “wonderful lunch” afterwards with friends.

In the some of the photos, the actor smiled while wearing red lipstick and an oversized black sunglasses while standing in the pool. Collins' hair was pulled up as she sported large earrings, a necklace, a bracelet and a ring.

@joancollinsdbe via Instagram

The former TV star also included shots of her sitting on the couch among Christmas presents and relaxing at dinner with her friends.