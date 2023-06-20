Jennifer Lawrence explains how her reaction to paparazzi changed when she had a baby

Jennifer Lawrence remembers being pregnant and feeling “so nervous” about how she would react to paparazzi once her child was born.

“I was just like, 'How the f--k am I not going to lose it on these guys when they’re taking a picture of my baby?'” Lawrence recalled during a conversation with Cameron Diaz for Interview Magazine.

“Then once he was here, I realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else,” she continued. “So if he feels that I’m anxious before I leave the house, or I’m angry when we’re outside, that’s going to impact him.”

When Jennifer Lawrence was pregnant, she worried about how she would respond to paparazzi once her chid was born. James Devaney / GC Images

The Oscar winner, 32, and her husband, Cooke Maroney, welcomed their first child, a son named Cy, in 2022. Since Cy’s arrival, Lawrence said she’s “gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed” with having her picture taken.

“Because I don’t have a choice,” she explained. “You just have to accept it, and take a deep breath and walk. I don’t want him to inherit the anxiety and anger that I have.”

While chatting with Diaz, Lawrence was asked if she plans to step away from making movies. Diaz, who shares daughter Raddix, 3, with husband Benji Madden, took an 8-year hiatus to focus on family and friends.

Lawrence said she isn’t sure what the future holds, noting that she “thinks about dipping out a lot," now that she's a mother.

“Of course, I’ve contemplated having a child that’s being born into a lifestyle that’s different from his friends. But kids have advantages and disadvantages when they’re born, all of them,” the “Hunger Games” alum revealed. “The best thing I can do is just make sure he knows he’s loved, and that he’s our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness. I’m sure there will be challenges specifically from my choices and my lifestyle, and we’ll both have to confront that and deal with it when that day comes.”

Lawrence noted that she’s gotten choosier about about her roles since Cy was born.

“It definitely helps weed out projects: “Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?” Lawrence said.

“Fortunately, husband is the greatest father in the entire world,” she added. “So when I’m working, I don’t have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt."