Hilary Duff’s daughters are so big — and twinning! — in adorable new photo

Hilary Duff's daughters are growing up so fast!

On July 11, Duff shared a slideshow of her two girls, Banks, 4, and Mae, 2, getting ready for school. In one snap, they stood next to one another wearing matching dresses.

Mae, who wore a pair of sparkling shoes, held a water bottle in one hand and a backpack that had her name embroidered on the front in the other.

In another snap, Matthew Koma, Duff's husband and the father of her two girls, was seen giving Mae a sweet kiss as she sat in a car. And in another photo, Koma took a picture of him, Duff and their two daughters walking on the street.

Duff captioned the photos, "First few days at school for MJ 💕🥹 she didn’t even turn back around ……"

Duff is a proud mom to her 11-year-old son, Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

As a mom of three, Duff told Shape magazine that she had to learn how to be "disappointed" in herself after she found herself juggling so many tasks at home between her work and her home life.

But despite how stressful everything may seem, Duff said that she loves being around her kids and watching them "form into their own individual unique selves."

“I love my loud household with mayhem and the craziness and all the love and all the dirt. I love (parenting) with my husband. I love feeling like hugs and cuddles can make everything better," she said. "I love the pressure of being like, ‘How the f--- are we going to make it through this day?’ And making it through the day and being like, ‘I don’t know how everyone is tucked in and fed and happy after all the things we’ve had to do today.’”