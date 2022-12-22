Hilary Duff’s hilarious holiday card captures relatable parenting moment: ‘All is not calm’

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma had some fun with their holiday card.

On Dec. 21, the "How I Met Your Father" star posted an Instagram of her family's silly photo they took for their postcard they are sending to their friends and family. In the pic, Duff and Koma have their mouths taped shut and are seated as her 10-year-old son, Luca, ties them up with Christmas lights.

The couple’s daughter Banks, 4, is holding the tape and smiling, while little Mae, 1, is snacking on a cupcake.

“Happy Holidays!” Duff simply captioned the post. The Christmas card also reads, “All is not calm.”

The envelope also includes the words, “A Duff some Bairs and a Comrie,” which is a play on their last names. Koma’s real last name is Bair. Duff shares son Luca with ex-husband former hockey player Mike Comrie.

Dec. 21 was also happened to be Duff and Koma’s three-year wedding anniversary. The former “Lizzie McGuire” star shared a slideshow filled with photos from their wedding day and life together.

“Matthew. I love you so much. Happy 3 years! I don’t know if you knew what you were getting into or that you weren’t going to sleep or sit down for the next 5-10 years but I think for the most part you’re pretty happy about it,” she wrote on Instagram. “Our life is so full and I’m over the top grateful for the guy that I got to do all this madness with.”

The musician also wrote a sweet tribute to his lady love. Koma began by writing how he and Duff have “crushed 3 years together.”

“Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn’t been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose. But the work is the best part. The beauty truly is in going deeper with someone than you’ve ever been before and navigating an invisible map that only the two of you can trek,” he continued. “The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater.”

The singer-songwriter then went on to thank Duff, or “ba” how he called her, for loving him, “listening to every version of Springsteen doing Santa Clause Is Coming To Town this time of year and pretending you know what I mean when I scream ‘Clarance’” and many other things.