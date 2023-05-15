Gwyneth Paltrow marks Apple’s 19th birthday with ‘fitting’ double celebration

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her daughter Apple's 19th birthday on Mother's Day.

The Oscar winner, 50, posted photos of her and her daughter on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday my angel. Thank you for sharing your birthday this year with Mother’s Day, a fitting conjugation, a double celebration of you and what you have given to me — the GIFT of being your mom."

Paltrow, who shares Apple and son Moses, 17, with her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, continued, "I love you so deeply and wholly, it defies articulation. To behold you as a 19 year old woman fills my heart with almost unbearable love, pride and meaning! I can’t take it! Thank you for making me brunch, I am making you dinner!!

She concluded her post, "I love you so much, forever and ever, mama."

Paltrow shared several mother-daughter photos in honor of Apple's birthday, which landed on Mother's Day this year. @gwynethpaltrow via Instagram

Several of the Goop founder's Hollywood pals hopped into the comments of her post to wish both her and her daughter well.

"Aw beautiful women! Love you. Happy bday and mamas day," wrote Kate Hudson, who added a red heart emoji.

Tom Brady and Penelope Cruz also sent along heart emojis, while Demi Moore wrote, "Happy Day to you both!!"

Paltrow's sweet birthday message to Apple comes just one month after she celebrated son Moses' 17th birthday.

“Happy 17th birthday to the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him. @Mosesmartin you are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being," she wrote alongside a photo of her and Moses she on Instagram.

“You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies," she continued, adding, "I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine! Love, mama."