Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates her son's humor in sweet post for Moses' 17th birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow's son, Moses, is 17 years old!

On the teen's birthday April 8, Paltrow, 50, shared a photo of them together and in the caption, she wrote a loving message to her son.

"Happy 17th birthday to the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him," she said. "@Mosesmartin you are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being."

"You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies. I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine! Love, mama," she wrote.

In the photo, Paltrow wrapped her arm around Moses while he appeared to be holding up the camera.

On Instagram, Paltrow doesn't share many pics of herself with her kids. The last time she shared a snap of herself and Moses together was in January when she looked back on her time with her family in 2022.

"Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," she said alongside a few snaps of herself with Moses, her 18-year-old daughter, Apple, and her mom, Blythe Danner.

The birthday tribute to her son also marked Paltrow's first Instagram post since the ski collision trial, which ended March 30. Paltrow was accused of crashing into a man, Terry Sanderson, in 2016 on a slope in Utah and was sued for $300,000 in damages. She countersued for $1.

Apple and Moses testified in the trial. Moses was 9 years old at the time and said in a written statement that he heard his mom "yelling" at Sanderson.

“She was saying something along the lines of, ‘What the F-word. You just ran into me,'" his deposition read.

Paltrow was found not at fault in the case.

In April 2022, Paltrow also paid homage to her son when she celebrated his 16th birthday on Instagram.

The "Iron Man" star shared a sweet pic of Moses surrounded by a bunch of balloons.

"@Mosesmartin you are 16 today," she captioned the post. "I’m not sure how I’m writing that number. Since you came into the world on that perfectly New York spring morning, you have made the world a better place."

"With every thought, action and intuition you have, you make people feel seen, heard and valued," Paltrow continued. "You are deeply special to all who know you. I am so lucky to be your mama. I’m savoring every minute as you grow and change into this amazing man. What a true blessing to have you, your wisdom, your kindness, and your beautiful singing voice ringing through our halls. You mean the world to me, my boy. Happy birthday."