Gloria Estefan performs with 11-year-old grandson at ceremony in her honor

It was a historic and memorable day for Gloria Estefan.

The Cuban-American singer became the first Latina to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 15. To commemorate the history-making night, she decided to share the stage with none other than her 11-year-old grandson, Sasha Estefan Coppola.

Gloria Estefan and her grandson Sasha Estefan Coppola at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on June 15, 2023 in NYC. Nina Westervelt / Variety via Getty Images

Sasha, who is Nayib Estefan and Lara Coppola's son, stood by his famous grandmother's side as she sang a medley of some of her greatest hits, per NBC News.The “Rhythm Gonna Get You” singer was also joined by her husband, Emilio Estefan, as she said from the stage, “Music has saved my life.”

Emilio Estefan was seen embracing his grandson at one moment during Gloria Estefan’s performance.

Sasha is no stranger to the spotlight. The youngster is a singer himself and was featured on his grandmother’s 2022 holiday album, “Estefan Family Christmas.” He took the lead singing “It’s a Marshmallow World.”

"He’s got this innocence in his voice, and it really came through on that song. And singing with his grandson for him was incredibly special," Gloria Estefan told People in December 2022, adding, “Since Sasha was little, he loved to put together little shows for the family after dinner.”

Gloria Estefan, Sasha Estefan Coppola, and Emilio Estefan at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on June 15, 2023 in NYC. Nina Westervelt / Variety via Getty Images

In an Instagram video recapping the night, Gloria Estefan wrote, “What an AMAZING night!!!! @songwritershof thank you everyone who was there, especially my family who was by my side and to all the fans who have supported and listened to my words through all the years!!”

In a follow-up post filled with photos, she added that she was so glad her family could be by her side “and that I was inducted along side such incredibly talented people!!”

Lili Estefan, Sasha Estefan-Coppola, Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan, Lina Luaces, and Lorenzo Luaces at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala on June 15, 2023 in NYC. L. Busacca / Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Grammy winner also shared a special message to her fans during her acceptance speech.

“To those fans that have found in my music what I found in the music of the life-changing songwriters that nourished my soul throughout my life, I thank you for that privilege,” Estefan said during the ceremony, per NBC News. “And I can assure you that it is just as magical from the other side of the song.”