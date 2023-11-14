This NFL quarterback lives at home ... and his mom still makes his bed

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is the dream — or nightmare — of every New Jersey parent.

He still lives at home.

“I don’t have to worry about laundry, what I’m eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there. My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me. Honestly, I don’t even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here,” DeVito shared with ESPN earlier this week.

The 25-year-old rookie joined the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent this spring.

He was thrust into the spotlight in late October when second-string quarterback Tyrod Taylor was injured, and he had his first start against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 12.

DeVito said that the decision to live at home in Cedar Grove, New Jersey (a mere 11 miles from MetLife Stadium where the Giants play), was a "no-brainer" because "this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position. There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family."

It was a no-brainer for me. Everything that I need is there at the house." Tommy devito

Living with your parents after college graduation used to have a negative stigma. But especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, many "boomerang kids" still live with mom and dad.

Multigenerational living has been on the rise over the last five decades, according to a Pew Research Center report. And in 2022, 67% of millennials and Gen Zers who moved home during the pandemic still lived there, reported CNBC.

This living arrangement doesn't seem to have a negative effect. A 2023 report by the National Bureau of Economic Research concluded that when adult children move home, there is no significant decline in parental finances, hours worked, health or life satisfaction.

Pew noted that finances were the No. 1 reason adult children continue living with their parents.

DeVito's teammate Justin Pugh congratulated him on that front, saying, "Saving his money. Genius!"

Another teammate, running back Saquon Barkley, seemed unaware that DeVito still lived with his parents. "Living at home?" ESPN reported Barkley responding. "For real?"

Other members of the Giants are well aware of DeVito's living situation ... and they're reaping the benefits as well. Jalin Hyatt, Wan'Dale Robinson and Bryce Ford-Wheaton have all been guests at the DeVito home. The backyard hot tub is a big draw for Hyatt. "I’ve been over there. I love going to his spot,” Hyatt said.

Will DeVito continue living at home? With laundry service, meals and emotional support at his fingertips, there really doesn't seem to be any reason to leave.

"Everything that I need is there at the house," he said.