Emily Blunt reveals she is taking a break from acting

Emily Blunt is taking a break from acting.

Blunt, who stars in the upcoming Christopher Nolan film "Oppenheimer," said in a recent interview that she is taking a step back to enjoy more time with her young children.

Blunt shares two daughters — Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7 — with fellow actor John Krasinski.

In the recent interview with iHeartPodcast’s "Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi," Blunt said that she'd worked "quite a bit" last year but was taking a break.

"This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits," Blunt said. “And I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones."

She said there was great "emotional cost" to her and the kids when she takes long assignments. Blunt has a number of forthcoming projects in addition to "Oppenheimer," which debuts nationwide on July 21, like Netflix's conspiracy drama "Pain Hustlers" and an action film, "The Fall Guy."

In her interview with Bozzi, Blunt explained that she is "very prone to guilt — I think maybe all mothers are."

"You're just prone to feeling bad for, God forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother," she said. "I am huge advocate for it — I'm a huge advocate for women being ambitious. It's just dreams with purpose, it's not an ugly word."

"I want my kids to grow up and find something that they adore doing," she said, adding that she loves that her children will have an example of a passionate, working mother.

She said she usually works in "extremes," where she will have a busy season and then a quiet one until she's desperate to return to a movie set again.

Blunt's comments echo a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, where she explained that she has a strict policy of never leaving her children for more than two weeks at a time.

"Because even though they’re hardy and they’re used to this strange life, it’s still rough on them when I have to go away," she told the magazine in an interview published on June 7.

In her chat with Bozzi, she laughingly noted that her daughters are "horrified" that she's an actor.

"Because they just want me to be their mom," she said.