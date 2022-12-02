John Krasinski’s kids think he works in a real office, apparently

John Krasinski may be a household name as a star of television and movies, but his kids are under the impression that he works every day in an office.

The "Jack Ryan" star opened up recently on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" about how his daughters, Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6, have no idea how famous he is. In fact, the 43-year-old actor, who found fame as a cast member on "The Office," said his kids are convinced wife Emily Blunt married him out of "charity."

“Emily had a head start by being in 'Mary Poppins,'" explained the actor, referring to Blunt's starring role in Disney's 2018 film "Mary Poppins Returns."

"A slight edge," responded Colbert.

"And I think my kids thought that she had married me out of, like, charity," Krasinski continued. "They were like, 'You're so nice to marry an accountant. Like, that's so nice of you.' Because they don't know what I do."

"They think you work in an office?" asked Colbert.

"I think so," Krasinski responded. "The reason why I think that is, I was walking them to school one day, and this guy came up, and he was very nice, he came up and he went, ‘John! From "The Office!"' I went, ‘Yeah,’ and he goes, ‘Oh, my God, it’s so good to see you,’ and I said, ‘Thanks,’ and he kept walking.”

After the man walked away, one of Krasinski's daughters asked him, "So, do you work with him?"

"And I went, 'No,'" Krasinski continued. "And she goes, 'Why are you lying to me?' And I went, 'I'm not lying to you.' And she goes, 'No, he just said he knows you from the office.'"

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have two children. Sylvain Gaboury / Getty Image

Krasinski and Blunt, 39, began dating in 2008. They got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot a year later. To hear Blunt tell it, the couple’s smooth path to the altar owes a debt to celebrity chef Ina Garten’s famous roast chicken recipe.

The London-born Blunt revealed on iHeartMedia’s River Cafe Table 4 podcast in October 2021 that she prepared the dish for Krasinski when the two first began dating.

“That’s it,” Blunt said, laughing. “All it took!”

“It’s funny, I guess I just made something that I knew he would love,” Blunt explained. “I mean, a roast chicken, who doesn’t love roast chicken? The roast chicken I love is Ina Garten’s roast chicken, it’s called her ‘engagement chicken.’ When people make it for people, they get engaged or something.”