Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome their 3rd child

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy have expanded their family.

TODAY.com has confirmed a People report that the couple welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

The former "Homeland" star and her "Law & Order" actor husband tied the knot in 2009 after meeting on the set of the 2006 movie "Evening." The couple were already parents to sons Cyrus, 10, and Rowan, 4.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy, who married in 2009, have welcomed their third child. Roy Rochlin / WireImage

In January, Dancy announced that the couple was expecting again during a visit to the 3rd hour of TODAY.

The English actor said the couple's sons weren't entirely sold on the idea of a younger sibling. “They — how do I put it? — I’d say they have mixed feelings,” Dancy explained. “They’re excited about ‘our baby,’ so that’s good.”

He added that 4-year-old Rowan already had one big stipulation when it came to assisting with the newborn. “He is going to help, but he draws the line at helping with diapers,” said Dancy. “I would also, if I had the option, draw that line.”

“Yes, set boundaries,” said Al Roker, who has three children of his own.

During a visit to “The Tonight Show" the same month, Danes opened up about Rowan's "less than thrilled" reaction to the baby news.

Older son Cyrus "was sort of resigned to it. I mean, the worst has already happened. His name is Rowan,” Danes joked.

“But Rowan has more to lose, like, he has more at stake,” she continued. “He was categorically opposed to the idea.

“He said, ‘Yeah, no, no. I don’t like it. I don’t like it. I like peace, Mama.’ I was like, ‘You like peace?’ That’s rich, because that dude does not shut up,” she added, smiling. “He said, ‘When it comes out of your tummy, we’ll give it to a family that doesn’t have a baby because we’re done.’”

The former "My So-Called Life" star appeased Rowan by assuring him that his baby sibling would be "pretty dumb" at first, and would need his help.

“That was interesting to him. He liked the idea of being sort of a condescending presence,” she said. “So now he’s a little more optimistic.”