Chip Gaines says he and Joanna ‘unhinge’ from the idea of work-life balance: It’s ‘impossible’

When it comes to Chip and Joanna Gaines' 20-year marriage, their secret doesn't involve a traditional work-life balance.

Since tying the knot in 2003, the couple has juggled their relationship, growing careers and parenthood as mom and dad to five children between the ages of 5 and 18.

In a recent interview with People, the couple opened up about how they’ve found the time for everything going on in their lives.

“When people ask the questions, ‘How do you do what y’all are doing?’ Or, ‘How do you balance work with home?,’ we always say kind of the same thing, which is, ‘Balance is this elusive thing. Good luck,’” Joanna Gaines told the outlet for the couple’s cover story. “Balance isn’t something I think that’s achievable in this lifetime. We’re all trying our best.”

Chip Gaines added to his wife’s sentiment, explaining that they “have allowed ourselves to sort of unhinge from this idea, that there is such a thing as work-life balance.”

"I think somebody lied to us, when they created that thought," he continued, calling the concept “impossible.”

While the traditional concept of a work-life balance doesn’t suit the family of five, Joanna Gaines said they have found their own method to making it work.

“It’s prioritizing, always waking up every morning and understanding what is your priority,” she said. “For us, it’s obviously our relationship, and then our family and our children.”

Over the years, Chip and Joanna Gaines have spoken about their lasting relationship amid various work projects, including their HGTV show “Fixer Upper,” various books and product lines, as well as their most recent venture, renovating The Hotel 1928 in Waco, Texas.

The couple sat down with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, earlier this month to discuss their partnership in marriage and in their careers, with Joanna Gaines telling the sisters, “Together we’re just better. We’re stronger.”

“I think 20 years later we still really like each other,” she added. “I still laugh at everything he does. I do roll my eyes a lot, ‘cause I sometimes am I like, ‘I can’t believe he said that out loud.’”

Joanna Gaines also dished to Jenna and Barbara about the secrets behind their 20 year marriage, explaining, “Part of it is just that partnership and that understanding of, like, Chip’s strengths, what lane that he stays in, my strengths, my weaknesses, what lanes I stay in.”