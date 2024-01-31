Candace Cameron Bure celebrates son Lev's wedding: 'My heart is so full'

Candace Cameron Bure’s son is a married man.

In a Jan. 30 Instagram post, the “Fuller House” star announced that her 23-year-old son, Lev Bure, married his girlfriend, Elliott Dunham.

Cameron Bure shared photos of her, her husband Valeri Bure, daughter Natasha Bure and youngest son Maksim Bure posing with the newlyweds. She also included photos of the bride and groom, as well as her walking her son down the aisle and reception party pics. The photos were taken by Michael Derjabin.

“I present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Lev Bure 💍 ♥️. Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott,” the actor captioned the slideshow.

“We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with. I have an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace and contentment thanks to God’s blessing of family and friendship. My heart is so full.”

Cameron Bure added that she’s grateful for their “generational blessing of long lasting Christ-centered marriages; to have a legacy of great-grandparents and grandparents who have shown us the way. And now, being the example for our children and their children to come. If this isn’t a blessing, I don’t know what is.”

The actor expressed that it was quite the celebration with love filling the air.

“We talked, we ate, speeches were given, toasts were made, we laughed, we danced, we celebrated,” she added in part, before concluding, “What a glorious day!!!! This mama is over the moon HAPPY!!!! Congratulations to Lev and Elliott Bure!!!!!!”

According to the couple’s wedding photographer, the ceremony took place at Charles Krug Winery in the Napa Valley.

Big sister Natasha Bure, who was a bridesmaid, also posted photos with her brother and her new sister-in-law.

"My baby brother is married!! It was the most special day celebrating him and his bride," she wrote on Instagram. "Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude & thankfulness to have witnessed the union between two of the most incredible people I know."

The Bure family posing for a photo at Lev Bure's wedding. Instagram/Natasha Bure

The former "Full House" star shared that her son was engaged in an interview with Us Weekly in November.

“We are gaining a daughter very soon. My son is getting married just after Christmas, and so we’re very excited,” Cameron Bure said at the time. “She is definitely, definitely invited into the family, but we’ll see how the holidays work out in that way. Now it’s, like, two families. We’ll probably be vying for the kids every year.”

Lev Bure was previously engaged to girlfriend Taylor Hutchinson in 2020. In April 2021, Cameron Bure told the magazine that her son and his fiancée were “no longer getting married.”

“It was a mutual decision, so nobody’s upset and heartbroken,” she said.