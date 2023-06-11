Barack Obama posts sweet throwback photo with daughter Sasha for her 22nd birthday

“Where does the time go?”

That’s what former President Barack Obama is wondering as he celebrates his youngest daughter, Sasha Obama, on her 22nd birthday.

On June 10, the proud dad, 61, tweeted an adorable throwback photo of him holding Sasha when she was a toddler in honor of her special day.

“Where does the time go?” he wrote. “Happy birthday, Sasha!”

The 44th president of the United States gushed about how his daughter has grown over the past few years.

“It’s been the greatest gift to watch you become such a confident, intelligent, and beautiful young woman,” he said.

He added, “Can’t wait to see what this year ahead brings you.”

Former first lady and wife Michelle Obama, 59, also wished her “baby girl” a happy birthday on Twitter.

She shared a sweet childhood picture of Sasha sitting on her lap as they played together.

“Sasha, you bring so much light and joy to our lives—always have, always will,” the “Becoming” author said. “I’m so excited to see what this new year will bring you.”

At the end of her post, she concluded, “Love you so much!" adding a red heart emoji.

Sasha Obama was just 7 years old when her father was sworn in as president in January 2009. She grew up in The White House with older sister Malia Obama, who is now 24.

In May, Sasha Obama graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in sociology, according to Essence. Malia Obama previously graduated from Harvard University in 2021 and recently helped co-write an episode of the hit Prime Video series “Swarm.”

The sisters rarely make public appearances or discuss growing up in the public eye. However, they were interviewed for their mom’s Netflix documentary.

“Becoming,” which was released in May 2020 and focused on the author’s 34-stop book tour for her memoir of the same name, showed Malia and Sasha Obama supporting their mom.

“I’m excited for her to be proud of what she’s done because I think that’s the most important thing for a human to do is be proud of themselves,” Sasha Obama, then 18, said in the film.

In another clip, Malia Obama reflected on her mother’s success during a stop on the book tour.

“What this has demonstrated in a way just, damn those eight years weren’t for nothing, you know?" she said. "You see that huge crowd out there and that last kind of speech you gave about — people are here because people really believe in love and in hope and hope in other people.”

A few months later, the former president released his memoir, titled “A Promised Land,” in November 2020.

When chatting about the best-seller with InStyle, he praised the three women in his life and their “multiple badass qualities.”

Speaking about his wife, he said, “I think people know Michelle well enough to know how amazing she can be as a public speaker.”

He continued, “They probably are less aware of what it’s like to work out with Michelle when she’s really in her groove. And sometimes that includes her boxing. You don’t want to get in the way when she’s working on a bag — including some kicks. There’s force there.”

For his youngest daughter, he complimented her independence.

“Sasha is, as Malia describes it, completely confident about her own take on the world and is not cowed or intimidated — and never has been — by anybody’s titles, anybody’s credentials,” he said. “If she thinks something’s wrong or right, she will say so.”

He then applauded Malia Obama for her sunny disposition.

“And Malia, she is just buoyant. She’s somebody who enjoys people, enjoys life, and enjoys conversation. She’s never bored, which is a badass quality that can take you places,” he concluded.