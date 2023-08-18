'The Bachelor' host Jesse Palmer is going to be a dad

"Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer and his wife, Emely Fardo Palmer, are expecting their first child.

The couple told People they were gearing up to a welcome a daughter. "I have two brothers and four nephews, so we are finally getting a female addition to the Palmer family," said Palmer, 44.

“Emely has always wanted a daughter and she is so maternal by nature, I’ve always known that she is going to be the best mom," added the former NFL star.

"Bachelor" host and former NFL star Jesse Palmer is gearing up to welcome his first child with wife Emely Fardo. Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

Fardo Palmer, 34, told the outlet that she can’t wait to be a mom. "I’m so excited to share life with our daughter, take her on fun adventures and share with her the lessons this life has taught us,” said the Brazilian-born model.

Palmer revealed that he was “a little nervous” about raising a daughter since he had no sister growing up. “I know our daughter is going to walk all over me — she already has me wrapped around her finger!” he said.

The couple, who began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in June 2020 after a nearly year-long engagement, also shared the exciting news Aug. 18 on Instagram.

"We’ve been keeping a secret…Our family is growing and our hearts are so full!" the pair wrote next to photos People published that show Fardo showing off her baby bump alongside Palmer at a beach.

"This is a dream come true for us," they added, "and we’re so thrilled to be welcoming our baby girl in January 2024."

Palmer, a television broadcaster and former NFL quarterback, starred as “The Bachelor” himself in 2004. He gave his final rose to Jessica Bowlin, but the two eventually broke up.

Palmer, who has worked as an on-air ESPN analyst since 2007 — stepped in to host "The Bachelor" following Chris Harrison's departure in 2021.