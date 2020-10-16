Carson Daly's creative candy luge is the answer to a safe Halloween

Carson Daly and his family have come up with a safe way to hand out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters this year.

To help ensure social distancing, the TODAY co-host has set up a candy chute on his front steps and he just gave his followers a look at the work in progress.

"The treats will drop from over 6ft away from the little goblins who dare approach. 👻💀😜" he wrote on Instagram.

Carson made the chute out of a PVC pipe and told fans that his children are going to help jazz it up for the spooky holiday.

"The kid’s Halloween stickers on the pvc pipe will be the finishing touches on our DIY covid free candy luge!" he shared.

The father of four's followers gave the idea their seal of approval and called the device "clever," "awesome" and "genius."

"What a great idea. Now I need to get some pvc piping," one Instagram user wrote. Another commented "I think this year the kids are going to be even more excited about HOW they are getting their candy than the actual candy itself."

Several fans spotted one of Carson's little goblins in the photo and were thrilled to see that Halloween can go on in a safe way during the pandemic.

In September, one Ohio dad went viral after he created a similar candy chute for his home with his 6-year-old daughter. Cincinnati resident Andrew Beattie told TODAY he used a tube from an Amazon package, duct tape and spray paint to create the festive 6-foot chute.

“This was just my daughter and I doing something cool and the next thing I know, I have people a few hours later saying, ‘You have 300 shares!’” he said.

The chute is a pretty convenient (and safe) way to hand out candy during a pandemic, but Beattie is also happy that he now has a long-term solution for trick-or-treaters who may face mobility challenges.

“We knew we needed to come up with something different this year,” Beattie said. “People in wheelchairs or people with baby strollers — whatever the case may be. Different people have different capabilities with their mobility (and) we don't want this to be difficult.”