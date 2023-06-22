See Carson's family surprise him on TODAY to celebrate his 50th birthday

Carson Daly turned the big five-oh with a little help from his family!

Carson turned 50 on June 22 and his wife, Siri, appeared on TODAY to celebrate by showing how to cook one of his favorite meals, chimichurri steak and cheesy mashed potatoes. The show kept the party going when three of their kids came onto the set.

“It’s time to raise a glass. If you know anything about Carson Daly, it is that he is a family man, so we have got Etta, London and Goldie,” Savannah Guthrie said, as the three kids wheeled a cake onto the set. She noted that son Jackson was home sleeping because he’s “a teenager now.”

Goldie enjoys an ice cream before 9 a.m. while dad Carson and mom Siri soak in the moment. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Etta (left), Goldie (center) and London (right) stopped by TODAY to wish dad Carson a happy birthday. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Carson, who was also joined in the segment by Sheinelle Jones, Hoda Kotb and guest Kelly Clarkson, then picked up Goldie, 3, who was eating an ice cream cone.

“Nobody’s happier that I’m 50 than Goldie,” Carson said.

A few moments later, everyone sang “Happy Birthday.”

Ice cream makes for a memorable birthday. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“I love you guys,” Carson said. “I love my work family. I love my family family. I appreciate it.”

For Carson, turning 50 is surreal — for him and for his fans.

“I owe America an apology because people who watched me on MTV and ‘TRL’ growing up are waking up going, ‘Carson Daly is 50? Oh, my God,’” he said.

What birthday party would be complete without a cake? Nathan Congleton / TODAY

He was also reminded how the late Luke Perry, who skyrocketed to fame playing brooding teenager Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills, 90210” in the 1990s, represented the idea of aging when he turned 50.

“I remember when I was 43, Luke Perry — God rest his soul — Luke was on the cover of AARP Magazine, turning 50, and he was my buddy from ‘90210.’ I felt, ‘Oh, my God, I’m getting so old,’ so …” he said, without finishing the thought.