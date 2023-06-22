IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Siri makes Carson one of his favorite meals for his 50th birthday

Siri Daly is celebrating her husband with grilled flank steak and mashed cauliflower and potatoes.

Carson Daly's kids surprise him on TODAY for 50th birthday

By Siri Daly

Siri Daly is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to cook up one of Carson's favorite meals for his 50th birthday. She's making a classic meat-and-potatoes combo with some Siriously Delicious twists. She shows us how to make chimichurri-marinated flank steak on the grill and upgrade mashed potatoes with cauliflower and cheddar cheese.

Siri's Grilled Chimichurri-Marinated Flank Steak
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

One of Carson's favorite meals is a simple grilled steak but with a kick. In this case, the kick is this homemade chimichurri sauce made with parsley and cilantro, giving the steak a bright, refreshing flavor that's perfect for summer.

Siri's Cheesy Mashed Cauliflower and Potatoes
Getty Images

Get The Recipe

At his core, Carson is a meat-and-potatoes man. However, he also enjoys taking traditional favorites and lightening them up a bit. This side dish is so creamy and delicious, you'll have no idea it is mostly cauliflower!

Siri Daly