Siri makes Carson one of his favorite meals for his 50th birthday

Siri Daly is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to cook up one of Carson's favorite meals for his 50th birthday. She's making a classic meat-and-potatoes combo with some Siriously Delicious twists. She shows us how to make chimichurri-marinated flank steak on the grill and upgrade mashed potatoes with cauliflower and cheddar cheese.

One of Carson's favorite meals is a simple grilled steak but with a kick. In this case, the kick is this homemade chimichurri sauce made with parsley and cilantro, giving the steak a bright, refreshing flavor that's perfect for summer.

At his core, Carson is a meat-and-potatoes man. However, he also enjoys taking traditional favorites and lightening them up a bit. This side dish is so creamy and delicious, you'll have no idea it is mostly cauliflower!

If you like those easy entertaining recipes, you should also try these: