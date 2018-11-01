Carrie Underwood shows off her baby bump in adorable photo

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Bun in the oven! Carrie Underwood's adorable baby bump has made its debut.

The 35-year-old "Cry Pretty" singer posted Friday a photo of herself in profile, revealing an expanding belly, from the stage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, where she was performing that night. She captioned the pic "@ opry" with three heart emojis.

So cute!

Underwood surprised fans earlier this week with the news that she and her husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher, 38, are expecting their second child. (The two are already parents to 3 year-old son, Isaiah.) She made the big reveal with a series of sweet videos she posted to Instagram.

The country star began her first video by announcing her Cry Pretty Tour 360, kicking off next spring.

"You might be wondering or asking, 'Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?'" Underwood said in a second video. Four balloons drifting behind the singer spelled out the answer: B-A-B-Y!

"Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely excited to be adding another little fish to our pond," she said.

Underwood's baby news came a few days after the star's Redbook magazine cover story hit newsstands, in which she expressed worry she may have missed her chance to have a large family due to her age.

The "American Idol" winner has gone through many highs and lows in the past year. This April, she made a triumphant return to the stage after suffering a fall in November 2017 that left her with a broken wrist and over 40 stitches in her face.

Now that she's gradually arrived back in the spotlight, fans can look forward to Underwood's new album, "Cry Pretty," out September 14, and even more happy moments with her forthcoming bundle of joy!