Carrie Underwood is one busy mom.

In addition to time-consuming job of raising 3-year-old son Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher, the country music superstar is set to release her first new album in three years next month, all while juggling the demands of her growing active wear business and donating her time to a host of philanthropic endeavors.

And when the "Cry Pretty" singer sat down with Redbook to discuss her plans for the future, she opened up about whether or not she's ready to be even busier — by having more kids.

Underwood was asked if she wants a big family, and her answer wasn't a simple one.

"I'm 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family," she said.

That response sparked some passionate comments from Underwood's fans and followers on social media who wished to assure her that there was plenty of time to expand her family. But they may have gotten the wrong idea.

Just because she doesn't see a truly big brood in her future, it doesn't mean she won't eventually have a bigger one than she has now. And when it comes to how that happens, she and Fisher are keeping their options open.

"We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older," she said, hinting that Isaiah might have a brother or sister by his side before those other brothers or sisters come along.

As for other future endeavors, Underwood is leaving that up to a higher power.

"I'm hoping I'm still lucky enough to be making music," she told the magazine. "I love going on the road and putting together shows I'm proud of, but I don't know where I'll be in 10 years. I don't know where I'll be next week. By the grace of God, I'm just lucky enough to live another day, and that's good by me."

Underwood's full interview with Redbook hits newsstands Wednesday, and you can see even more from her soon right here on TODAY.

On Sept. 14, the very same day she's set to drop her latest release, the hit maker will perform on our plaza as part of the 2018 Citi Concert Series.