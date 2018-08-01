Carrie Underwood is pregnant! Watch her exciting announcement

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Carrie Underwood is in the middle of a personal high note — and not just because of her new album.

The country crooner took to Instagram to surprise fans by announcing she will delay the start of the Cry Pretty Tour 360 until the spring 2019 because she's pregnant with her second child!

"You might be wondering or asking, 'Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?'" Underwood said in the second of three Instagram videos shared Wednesday. (Scroll right in the Instagram above to see the multiple videos.)

The camera panned back to reveal four balloons that spelled "BABY."

Underwood, 35 and her husband, hockey star Mike Fisher, 38, are already the proud parents of a 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

"Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely excited to be adding another little fish to our pond," she said.

Her newest album, "Cry Pretty," will drop on Sept. 14; the tour will kick off May 1st in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The baby news comes the same week that she revealed in an interview with Redbook that she was worried that she was becoming too old to have many more children.

"I'm 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family," she told the magazine.

But the "Mama's Song" singer seemed to hint that there may be more pregnancies ahead before the family turned to adoption to enlarge their entourage.

"We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older," she said.