Cardi B's daughter, 2, just got her own Instagram account run by mom

There's a new fashionista in town! Cardi B just created an Instagram for her two-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, and it’s as adorable as you would imagine.

The rapper, 27, shared a snap of her daughter sporting a mini Louis Vuitton monogram backpack and a coordinating pink and blue set, encouraging her fans to follow her daughter’s account.

“Follow @Kulturekiari new IG...soo much cool bute baby stuff coming up," she wrote.

Kulture’s Instagram has plenty of content already, including a little photo shoot in her preppy outfit paired with the designer backpack.

“I look like mommy here,” one of the posts read.

In another post, the Grammy-winning artist posted a video walking through a parking lot hand in hand with Kulture, both donning magenta outfits with white shoes and sunglasses and hot pink Birkin bags.

“Me & my mommy..... My mom was annoying me but it’s ok cause I look cute,” the caption read.

In another video, Kulture is swimming in a pool sporting some yellow floaties with a friend before she starts to abruptly exit the pool while trying to sing along to “Dream Girl - Remix” by Rauw Alejandro.

“My favorite song!! Everything must stop when this song plays so I can do the challenge,” the caption read, referring to the trending TikTok dance from the summer.

The most recent post on Kulture’s Instagram is quite meta. The two-year-old is seen watching the video of her in the pool while she immediately double taps to give her own page some love.

“On my Instagram making sure my mommy don’t post nothing embarrassing on my page,” the caption said. “OMG! I just love this song.”

The creation of Kulture's Instagram account comes less than a week after Cardi filed for divorce from her husband of three years, rapper Offset. The mom of one filed at a courthouse in Atlanta on September 15, claiming their marriage is “irretrievably broken” and there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.”

In the court filings, Cardi asked for legal custody of Kulture with final decision-making authority over legal custody matters and to have physical custody both during and after court proceedings.

Cardi briefly addressed her divorce publicly in an Instagram Live on Friday, E News reported. "I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don't really need it," she said. "I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear."