Cardi B hasn’t been taking it easy during the pandemic. While concerts and other big-venue events have been called off, the rapper, songwriter and actor has continued to create new music, is set to release a new album this year and just dropped her first new single since “WAP,” a hit-to-be called “Up.”

On top of all of that, she has a role that really takes up her time — being a mom to an active toddler.

But as she just revealed in an interview for Zane Lowe’s “New Music Daily” on Apple Music, she doesn’t hire any help.

“You've got to balance it out,” she said of caring for her 2-year-old daughter, Kutlure, while maintaining a busy career. “It's just been so hard, because when I'll be in the studio, I'll just be like, ‘I just want to go home with my kid. I just want to go home with my kid.’”

Lately, the studio has been their home away from home.

“These past months ... like, the music video for the song (‘Up’), I was doing rehearsals,” she explained. “I was doing Zoom, every meeting, because these music videos, I take that sh-- to f---ing heart. Like, it has to be perfect. It's got to be amazing. I sent my daughter to New York for two weeks, and I was just to the point that I was just crying. I'm like, ‘I've got to get my kid.’ It's really complicated. You know what I'm saying? I don't have a babysitter, and I don't want to be flying out my mom, because of COVID.”

So, the 28-year-old and her husband, Offset, find other ways to make sure someone is always there for their little girl. However, as Cardi B readily admits, she never imagined it would be this way when she first looked forward to starting their family.

“When I was pregnant, I was just like, ‘You know, I'm just going to get a babysitter, and she's going to go on the road everywhere with me,’” she recalled. “And then once we had a baby, it's like your mindset changed. It's like, ‘I don't want to have a babysitter. I'm scared. I don't want nobody taking my kid nowhere. I don't want nobody touching my kid.’ Like, I can't trust people.”

And she’s not the only one in her family that feels that way, evidently, as she added that her mother, father and Offset are all “so old-school that they just don’t believe in babysitters” anyway.