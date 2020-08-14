James Corden's parents reviewing the 'WAP' video is the best thing you'll see today

Sign up for our newsletter

Having a parent take part in some late-night-show shenanigans was a formula that worked for David Letterman when his mother appeared in bits. It looks like James Corden may be following suit.

Corden enlisted his parents, Malcolm and Margaret, to react to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s risqué new music video for their song, “WAP,” earlier this week on “The Late Late Show.”

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The couple was clearly taken aback once they started watching, as they laughed at the sight of two topless statues right at the beginning. As Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion walk into the frame while showing ample cleavage, Corden’s mom covered her husband's eyes, setting off a series of memorable and hilarious comments from the duo throughout the duration of the video.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Are they allowed to show that in America?” he asked as Cardi does a split on two chairs.

“I don’t know what the church is going to think about this,” she added at one point.

“Looks like they forgot to finish making her shirt,” he observed.

The couple appeared at a loss when Kylie Jenner, scantily clad in a tiger print dress, makes a cameo by seductively walking through a hallway.

“Whoever she is, she must be important,” he said.

As surprised as they were by the racy tone of the video, Corden’s dad enjoyed it.

“I like the music. I like the artistic effect. We can shake your booty,” he said, as he stood from his chair and did his own version of twerking, which sent Corden’s mother into another fit of laughter.

“It doesn’t do a lot for me, darling, I’m afraid,” she replied.

“It’s boobs and a--, isn’t it?” he says.

They then debated whether the clip is considered art before he drew his own conclusion about the track.

“I think that song might have been about sexual intercourse.”