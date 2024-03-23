Cameron Diaz has a son!

The actor, 51, and her husband, musician Benji Madden, 45, announced on March 22 that they have welcomed a son, Cardinal Madden.

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden," the couple shared in a joint Instagram post.

"He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"

Cardinal joins big sister, Raddix, who the couple revealed they welcomed in early 2020. The couple made a similar announcement on Instagram at the time to let the world know of their first child.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” they wrote. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Like Cardinal, Diaz and Madden have refrained from sharing any photos of Raddix in an effort to protect her privacy. But that hasn't stopped Diaz from gushing about life as a mom.

“In the last seven months I’ve entered the best phase of my life: motherhood!” Diaz told Rolling Stone in July 2020.

"We are really jamming out to some dope ‘Sesame Street’ jams. We got ‘Baby Shark’ in the mix, and of course Benj has written at least a dozen songs for her," Diaz said at the time. Madden is the lead guitarist for the band "Good Charlotte." "So we are doing serious upbeat and often a cappella jams over here."

She also told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on "The Tonight Show" in 2020 that quarantine with her infant was "heaven."

“You get to have every moment — and it goes so fast,” she said.

“People have always said to me, ‘Really enjoy the time when they’re babies; it goes so fast.’ And literally, every single day, there’s leaps and bounds and these things that happen — she’s not the same baby she was yesterday.”