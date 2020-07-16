Cameron Diaz shares new details on life as a mom

Cameron Diaz is opening up about how much she and her Good Charlotte rocker hubby, Benji Madden, adore being parents to their baby daughter, Raddix.

"In the last seven months I’ve entered the best phase of my life: motherhood!" Diaz, 47, gushed to Rolling Stone.

Cameron Diaz says her husband, Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, "has written at least a dozen songs" for their baby daughter, Raddix. Donato Sardella / Getty Images

The "My Best Friend's Wedding" star said life in lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak has been "all about my home and family."

"And I am trying to participate in a thoughtful way in the larger and most important conversation that our society is currently engaged in," she added.

Diaz, who announced in March 2018 that she'd officially retired from acting, has also been busy developing a new wine brand called Avaline with Katherine Power, co-founder of the Who What Wear media and fashion brand.

But it's mostly baby Raddix who's occupying her and Madden's time. In fact, the little girl has become a big influence on the kind of music her parents are listening to, and performing, at home.

"Well, since we have a little one, we are really jamming out to some dope 'Sesame Street' jams. We got 'Baby Shark' in the mix, and of course Benj has written at least a dozen songs for her," Diaz revealed. "So we are doing serious upbeat and often a cappella jams over here."

In January 2020, Diaz took to Instagram to post a shared statement from her and Madden, 41, announcing the couple, who tied the knot in 2015, had welcomed a daughter.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," the statement said in part. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD :)"

The following month, Madden revealed how much he cherished his family in an emotional Instagram post.

"My Wife and Daughter fill me up with so much gratitude. Everyday, I feel so lucky Just wanted to say it out loud!!!" he wrote️ alongside an illustration of red roses on a black backdrop.