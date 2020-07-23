Cameron Diaz says quarantine time with her baby has been 'heaven'

While quarantine might feel like a strain for many people longing to get back to their old way of life, Cameron Diaz has found a personal bright side to being stuck at home — the rare chance it’s given her to spend so much time with her infant daughter.

Diaz and husband Benji Madden welcomed Raddix to the world just before the new year started, and the pandemic protocols that kicked off in the spring mean they’ve been able to be right by her side almost the entire time.

That’s why when “The Tonight Show’s” Jimmy Fallon asked the actor-turned-author and new mom about how her quarantine has been, she answered, “Heaven. It’s been heaven, Jimmy.”

“You get to have every moment — and it goes so fast,” she said of the precious opportunity to see it all as Raddix grows up before her eyes. “People have always said to me, ‘Really enjoy the time when they’re babies; it goes so fast.’ And literally, every single day, there’s leaps and bounds and these things that happen — she’s not the same baby she was yesterday.”

In fact, she said Raddix is a “completely different baby” as each day passes.

“It’s so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it and to help let her be her, and it’s just amazing,” the 47-year-old raved. “It’s the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I. We’re just so happy.”

Diaz and the Good Charlotte rocker, who wed in 2015, have shared their love of music with the little one, too — and they’re even learning to love the music she likes.

“We have ‘Baby Shark’ on rotation,” Diaz noted. “We have ‘Elmo’s Song.’ We have ‘Sesame Street.’ It’s crazy. We’re just jamming out over there, and she loves it. The thing I don’t understand … you go, ‘I will never play that music for my child. That is crazy.’ But you watch the response, and they’re so taken by it.”

But she added that Raddix is also taken by dad’s tunes — especially the ones he’s written about her.

“She just looks at her daddy, and she just loves him so much,” Diaz said. “She’s thinks he’s the bee's knees. It makes my heart just want to explode.”