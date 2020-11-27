Pregnant Bindi Irwin shared a video of the sweet moment she saw her baby girl during her latest ultrasound.

In the video, which was recorded by Irwin's husband Chandler Powell, the conservationist smiled and waved to the camera before Powell panned over to the ultrasound screen.

"This is so exciting, look at our daughter!" Irwin, 22, said in the video. "She's so beautiful. Oh my goodness."

The first time parents-to-be have been keeping their fans updated throughout their pregnancy. Powell, who was behind the camera, was just as mesmerized seeing their daughter and her growth.

"Wow! You can see her heartbeat there. Oh my goodness, she is beautiful," he said.

"And busy!" Irwin added as their little girl appeared to kick. "Yes, very active," Powell replied.

Irwin, the daughter of late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, shared the video on Thanksgiving along with a caption about how she can't wait to meet her daughter.

"Beyond thankful that she chose us to be her parents," she wrote. "I can’t wait for her to be here next year."

Powell chimed in on the special moment in the comments section.

"The most beautiful sight in this world. I love you," he wrote.

The couple were married in a small ceremony at the Australia Zoo in March. In August, they announced the exciting news that they're expecting a "baby wildlife warrior." The following month, they revealed their first born will be a girl.

Irwin hasn't shared an exact due date, but on November 11, she posted a photo of her baby bump, with Powell holding a sign that said "20 weeks."

"Halfway there! 20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick," Irwin wrote as the couple posed near the emus at the Australia Zoo. "The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless."