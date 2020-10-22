Bindi Irwin cradles her baby bump in precious, new photo

Bindi Irwin is excited to be a mom!

The TV personality and conservationist posted a new photo on Instagram of her cradling her growing baby bump, writing, “There are no words to describe how much I love our baby girl.”

Irwin, 22, and her husband, Chandler Powell, 23, announced in August they are expecting with a cute photo about their “baby Wildlife Warrior” on the way.

“Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter,” she wrote on Instagram. “We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.”

Irwin, the daughter of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, married Powell in March. They kept the ceremony small due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Irwin’s younger brother, 16-year-old Robert, walked her down the aisle.

Irwin and Powell work at the Australia Zoo in Queensland, and their pregnancy updates often include a cute wildlife-inspired twist. The couple shared their latest sonogram as they cradled a koala and a baby kangaroo, or joey, in a post from September.

“The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey,” Irwin wrote. “Baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hummingbird now! We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much.”

In a later photo, the couple held up their sonogram while posing with a tortoise munching on some flowers.

“Baby girl, you are our world,” Irwin wrote in the caption. “Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year.”

And in a more recent photo of Irwin cradling her baby bump, she revealed that her baby had reached the size of a “mountain pygmy possum.”