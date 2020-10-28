'Baby bump is getting bigger!' Bindi Irwin shares wild pic with husband and giraffes

Bindi Irwin is getting even closer to meeting her little girl!

Irwin, 22, shared on Instagram that she is approaching the halfway point in her pregnancy. She posted a photo of her and husband Chandler Powell posing next to the giraffes at the Australia Zoo.

"Baby bump is getting bigger!" wrote Irwin, who posed with her hand on her stomach. "We’re getting close to the halfway point and I think our Australia Zoo animal family is excited to meet our daughter next year. Even Forest the giraffe is wondering what’s happening!"

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

This will be the first child for Irwin and Powell, who got married at the Australia Zoo in March. The couple married in a small ceremony due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In August, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin revealed the couple were expecting a baby. Irwin and Powell broke the happy news in an Instagram photo, where they wore their khaki Australia Zoo uniforms and held a tiny shirt for their newborn.

The next month, the mom-to-be happily shared that she's expecting a baby girl.

The conservationist has also been keeping fans updated about her progress by comparing the size of her fetus to various animals.

“Baby girl, you are our world,” she wrote. “Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year."

There's also someone else who can't wait to meet the "Baby Wildlife Warrior" — Irwin's 16-year-old brother, Robert. She penned a sweet note to him earlier this week about what an awesome uncle he'll be.

"Shoutout to my little brother (who definitely isn’t ‘little’ anymore) for being such an incredible friend," she wrote. "You’re always there for me and I know you will be the best uncle when our baby girl is born. Love you."