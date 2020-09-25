Billie Lourd welcomes 1st child in surprise announcement

Billie Lourd surprised her fans by announcing the birth of her first child on Thursday night.

The "Booksmart" actor posted a photo of her baby’s feet on Instagram

“Introducing: 💙👑💙Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell,” she wrote, with a bunch of blue hearts and crown emoji.

Kingston’s middle name, Fisher, is a sweet tribute to her mother, the late Carrie Fisher. The baby also appeared to be wearing a space-themed onsie, perhaps a nod to her mom's most famous work as Princess Leia in "Star Wars."

The announcement was a surprise to many fans, as Lourd had not mentioned her pregnancy. She and her boyfriend, Austen Rydell, got engaged in June.

"She said YES!! (Actually she said “Duhhh”) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?" Rydell wrote alongside a series of pictures of them together.

Lourd has been together with Rydell since 2017 after they rekindled an earlier relationship.