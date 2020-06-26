Sign up for our newsletter

Billie Lourd is getting married!

The "Booksmart" actress and daughter of the late Carrie Fisher is engaged to boyfriend Austen Rydell, who broke the news on Instagram Thursday night.

"She said YES!! (Actually she said “Duhhh”) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?" Rydell wrote alongside a series of pictures of them together.

Lourd, 27, has been together with Rydell since 2017 after they rekindled an earlier relationship.

"I found the best girl in the world," he wrote on Instagram in February. "Happy Valentines Day to us!!"

"All ‘round the world you make my world go ‘round," Lourd wrote about Rydell in her own Valentine's Day Instagram post.

Last month, Lourd marked Mother's Day with a tribute to Fisher on Instagram, four years after her death. Lourd also paid homage to her mother's most iconic role by appearing as a young Princess Leia in last year's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Fisher's death came during a heartbreaking stretch in 2016 in which Lourd's grandmother, big screen legend Debbie Reynolds, died one day after Fisher.