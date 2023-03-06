It's a boy! Sophia Grace welcomes first baby

Congratulations are in order for Sophia Grace, who welcomed her first child on Feb. 26!

Sophia Grace Brownlee — who became famous as a child after appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with her cousin, Rosie — shared the news on Instagram over the weekend.

"26.02.23," the new mom, 20, captioned a black-and-white photo of her little boy's fingers against her own.

Fans and friends immediately flooded the comments section with congratulatory notes and well wishes.

"Welcome to the world, Nicki Minaj the 3rd!" Ellen DeGeneres wrote, a clear nod to the viral moment when Brownlee and cousin Rosie performed Minaj's “Super Bass” on “Ellen” in 2011.

Cousin Rosie added, "I love him so much already."

The influencer shocked fans on Oct. 22, 2022 when she announced her pregnancy on her Youtube channel surrounded by pink and blue balloons.

"I’m sure a lot of you are going to be very shocked because it probably was quite unexpected,” Brownlee said at the time. “I was very shocked when I first found out. I got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it. And I can’t wait to share this journey with you guys."

On Nov. 5, 2022, Brownlee shared in a Youtube video that she would be welcoming a little boy.

"I am having a boy!" Brownlee shared in the video. "When I first found out that I was having a boy, I honestly wasn’t shocked, because I just felt like from the start that I was going to be a boy mom."

After her announcement, Brownlee, then 19, faced criticism she was too young to become a parent.

“I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby,” Brownlee told E! News at the time. “Usually most people are like, ‘You should have babies when you’re 30 and you’re married and you live in your own house,’ which is completely fine. But obviously everyone’s going to have their different opinions.”