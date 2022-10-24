Rosie McClelland is over the moon for her cousin, Sophia Grace Brownlee, after the influencer shared that she is expecting her first child over the weekend.

After her cousin revealed the news on her social media on Saturday, Oct. 22, McClelland celebrated the life update on her own Instagram with a touching photo and message.

The 16-year-old shared a single snap of the cousins embraced in a tight hug. In the caption, she explained the story behind the photo, writing, “This photo was the moment Sophia told me she was pregnant (as you can see I am crying).”

“Congratulations to my beautiful cousin Sophia on the news of your pregnancy!” she added. “To say I’m excited is a understatement, I can’t wait to share this whole new chapter with you and be by your side watching you be the best mum ever! Love you so so much”

Brownlee, 19, commented on the photo, writing back to her cousin, “Love you sm, you have always been the best cousin to me.”

While answering questions from a Q&A on her Instagram story, McClelland, 16, answered a couple of questions about her cousin’s pregnancy as well.

When asked what her reaction was to Brownlee’s news, she wrote, “I cried happy tears,” adding that she would be sharing a full reaction video soon.

In another slide, when asked some of her top suggestions for her cousin’s baby’s name, the singer jokingly wrote, “Idk. Glitter, sparkle, apple,” alongside a series of crying emojis.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Brownlee revealed that she was pregnant with her first child in a YouTube video on her channel. In the nearly eight minute long video, she announced that she was 21 weeks, or about five months, pregnant.

“I’m sure a lot of you are going to be very shocked because it probably was quite unexpected,” she said at the beginning of the video. “But I was very shocked when I first found out. I got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it. And I can’t wait to share this journey with you guys.”

Brownlee, who filmed the video surrounded by pink and blue balloons, revealed that she knows the sex of her baby but will be waiting until a future video for the reveal.

Throughout the video, she spoke about her pregnancy experience thus far including detailing several of her milestone check ups, showed off off a couple of sonogram photos of her baby, and aired out her morning sickness woes.

“I feel like it’s finally safe to say it and I’m really happy about it,” she said toward the end of the video. “I’m happy about it, that’s all the matters.”

Brownlee and McClelland have been thick as thieves since they were kids. The duo went viral as children when they performed a cover of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2011.

They made several more appearances on “Ellen” throughout the years for a recurring segment called “Tea Time With Sophia Grace & Rosie.” The duo also stopped by the show during the last month of its final season in May 2022 to look back on their viral moment from over ten years prior.