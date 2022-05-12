Sophia Grace Brownlee and her cousin Rosie McClelland have once again taken “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” by storm.

The British duo, who became a sensation late in 2011 after they performed Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” with the singer on the daytime talk show, returned Wednesday to reminisce about their first time appearing on the show, which winds down its run this month.

Over a decade ago, the girls performed a cover of Minaj's track in a video that was posted on YouTube, which prompted Ellen DeGeneres to invite them on her show. That appearance went so well that Sophia Grace and Rosie became regulars over the years.

During the show on Wednesday, DeGeneres shared a sweet montage of Sophia Grace and Rosie, featuring them performing and sitting down with the likes of Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift during their segment, “Tea Time with Sophia Grace & Rosie.”

Rosie and Sophia Grace have grown up before viewers' eyes. Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

“The first time I was on, we always used to do this thing where we got really nervous,” Sophia Grace, who was 8 at the time of their first appearance on "Ellen," recalled.

“We had nervous bugs, so we used to spit them out and stamp on them before we came. Not literally spit them, but sort of get them out. And then, also, we always used to get Jamba Juice before we came on, strawberry and banana smoothies.”

Rosie, who was 5 at the time they were first on "Ellen," said the experience of being onstage with Minaj didn’t register with her at first.

Sophia Grace and Rosie McClelland, seen here in 2014, have delighted fans over the years. Newspix via Getty Images

“The first thing I remember is obviously Nicki Minaj coming out,” Rosie said, even though she recalled not remembering much because she was so young at the time.

“But at that point, I didn’t know who she was. And then it clicked. I was like, ‘Oh, Sophia is singing this song. Oh, she must be Nicki Minaj, the one singing it.'"

The pair’s run on “Ellen” was life-changing, as they launched careers as singers and starred in the straight-to-DVD film, “Sophia Grace & Rosie’s Royal Adventure.” They also wrote books and had singing dolls made after them.