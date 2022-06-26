Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews now know whether they’ll add a baby girl or boy to their growing family.

In a shared Instagram post uploaded on Sunday, the couple revealed the sex of their baby.

“Boy or Girl???” they captioned a one-minute video that showed multiple guests at a gender reveal party, including Mahomes and Matthews, guessing what the couple might be having.

The pair were on the same page and both guessed a boy — and their suspicions proved to be right!

At the end of the clip, Mahomes and Matthews, both 26, sprayed water guns that shot out blue liquid, confirming they are expecting a baby boy.

Matthews and their group of family and friends cheered and embraced. Meanwhile, Mahomes, who fittingly wore a blue sweatshirt, celebrated by jumping into the pool fully clothed.

During the sweet video, The Drifters’ “This Magic Moment” played in the background.

Also featured in the clip was Sterling, the newlyweds’ one-year-old daughter.

In May, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and the personal trainer announced in matching Instagram posts that they were expecting their second child.

They uploaded a slideshow that featured photos of the soon-to-be family of four posing together while Sterling held a sign that read “Big sister duties coming soon.”

The last picture showed Mahomes and Matthews holding up a sonogram image as Sterling stood between them.

“Round 2!” the caption simply said.

The family has had a very eventful year so far. Sterling celebrated her first birthday in February. Then, the high school sweethearts tied the knot the following month at an outdoor ceremony.

Next to a series of stunning photos from the nuptials of them walking down the aisle, holding Sterling and kissing beneath the sunset, the Super Bowl champ wrote on Instagram, “Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes.”

