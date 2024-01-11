IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

100 Korean baby names for girls

From Youngmi to Nabi, parents seeking Korean names for their baby girl have plenty of options.
Aera, Yujin and Jia are just a few examples of beautiful Korean girl names.Getty Images
By Esther Sun

For soon-to-be parents, choosing a name for your new arrival can be the perfect opportunity to honor your culture and help your daughter connect to it, too. 

Whether you want your daughter’s name to reflect her Korean heritage or are simply looking to expand your horizons with name ideas, there are plenty of options when it comes to Korean girl names.

Some prominent Korean-American figures with Korean names include novelist and artist Theresa Hak Kyung Cha, journalist Kyung Lah, "Lost" actor Yunjin Kim, novelist Min Jin Lee, U.S. Representative Young Kim, model Soo Joo Park, postmodernist poet Myung Mi Kim, "Friends from College" actor Jae Suh Park, and "Pitch Perfect" actor Hana Mae Lee.

100 Korean Girl Names

Since we know the process of landing on the perfect Korean girl name for your baby can be overwhelming and even stressful, we’re here to help you find inspiration to make a choice that feels right to you!

Without further ado, here are just a few of the plethora of Korean girl names for expecting parents to consider.

  • Haeun
  • Aera
  • Eunseo
  • Jiwoo
  • Nabi
  • Kyung
  • Hana
  • Minji
  • Ayeong
  • Bongcha
  • Yujin
  • Hayoon
  • Nari
  • Jin
  • Seoyun
  • Misun
  • Soohee
  • Yuri
  • Sarang
  • Yeongja
  • Soomin
  • Chungha
  • Jia
  • Mihi
  • Jaehwa
  • Taeyeon
  • Jisoo
  • Haewon
  • Youngil
  • Somi
  • Hyejin
  • Jieun
  • Eunbi
  • Balam
  • Dae
  • Micha
  • Eunkyung
  • Yumi
  • Chaeyeong
  • Younghee
  • Hina
  • Sanghee
  • Minseo
  • Harin
  • Du
  • Hyunki
  • Joon
  • Mishil
  • Youngmi
  • Kwan
  • Eui
  • Munhee
  • Chunhei
  • Sukja
  • Mijung
  • Jinkyung
  • Chinsun
  • Yon
  • Doyeon
  • Hwayoung
  • Mikyung
  • Chaewon
  • Yeona
  • Jimin
  • Bom
  • Youra
  • Ari
  • Chunghee
  • Subin
  • Eunji
  • Jangmi
  • Min
  • Bora
  • Eunae
  • Hyunok
  • Aecha
  • Mina
  • Chun
  • Bobae
  • Seoyeon
  • Jiyoon
  • Sook
  • Jiyoung
  • Bitna
  • Sena
  • Yunseo
  • Cho
  • Eunjoo
  • Yeri
  • Naeun
  • Seo
  • Areum
  • Heiran
  • Dasom
  • Joo
  • Sang
  • Heejin
  • Yeong
