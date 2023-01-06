Kim Basinger reveals daughter Ireland Baldwin is having a girl in sweet post

Kim Basinger is embracing her biggest role yet — grandma.

On Jan. 5, Basinger shared her excitement for daughter Ireland Baldwin's pregnancy announcement with a throwback post comparing sonograms and announcing the baby's gender.

You might say the 69-year-old grandma-to-be is pretty "doggone" excited to welcome a granddaughter in June.

"I know it’s hard to read… But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland. It said '4 white paws and a tail. Like I said to Dr. Liu (my OB), It’s a puppy!'" the actor captioned a carousel of photos showing her sonogram, as well as Baldwin's.

The caption continued, "This weekend, 27 years later, I looked at @irelandirelandireland’s newest sonogram and could have sworn she was having a Beagle! Like mother, like daughter…. and a new baby girl coming our way. So looking forward to meeting this little Snoopy in June…"

Baldwin was quick to weigh in on her mom's sentimental moment.

"Awwwwwww!!!!!!" the model commented.

Baldwin's comment was quickly followed by an emotional reaction from her partner, musician André Allen Anjos, whose stage name is RAC, who wrote, "i can’t wait to meet her too."

Baldwin, 27, and RAC shared the exciting news they would be welcoming their first child in a joint Instagram post on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

After the announcement, Baldwin took to her Instagram stories and addressed some of the comments from people who thought she was joking and instead shared a sonogram featuring a dog.

The model posted a photo of her positive pregnancy test, writing, “it’s not a dog lol.”

Basinger isn't the only one in the family excited to welcome a new baby to the fold.

Two days after the news was shared to Instagram, proud grandpa-to-be Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin celebrated the pregnancy with a cute Instagram post featuring all seven of their kids: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, María Lucía, who turns 2 in March, and Ilaria, 3 months.

"From all these excited tiny uncles and aunties and grandpa Alec and grandma me...," Hilaria captioned the video. "We are so happy for you, Ireland and Andre…can’t wait to meet the little babe."

