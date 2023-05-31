Moms and dads seeking girl names that start with "L" might be considering Luna, Lola or Leanna, but there are plenty of lovely options to consider.

The most recent data from the Social Security Administration reveals that two girl names that start with "L" have been in the top five over the last century: Lisa and Linda.

Lisa was ranked in the top five from 1961 to 1973, being in the No. 1 spot for eight of those years.

Famous female personalities throughout history with "L" names include: Lana Del Rey, Lucille Ball, Lupita Nyong’o, Loretta Lynn, Liv Tyler, Lisa Kudrow, Lindsay Lohan, Lisa Lopes, Lauryn Hill, Lucy Liu and Lili Reinhart.

Celebrities who have chosen "L" names for their daughters include: Legendary Love (Nick Cannon), Laurie (Ewan McGregor), Luna (Chrissy Teigen), Lena (Zara Tindall), Lennon Love and Lillie (Thomas Rhett), Liberty (Meghan McCain), Lilah (Tori Roloff), Lilibet (Prince Harry), Lily (Fred Savage), Lincoln (Kristin Bell), Liv (Ryan Lochte) and Lola (Jason Momoa).

100 Girl Names That Start With "L"

From Luna to Lucie, there are plenty of girl names that start with "L" for new parents to consider. Here are the top 100, according to the SSA: