Etta, Elizabeth and Emma...oh my! Parents who have their heart set on a girl name that starts with “E” have plenty of options to choose from, including classics and more modern names.

According to the Social Security Administration, there have been two top names for girls that begin with “E” since 1922 — Emma and Emily.

Emma has been in the top five names for girls since 2002. Emily debuted in a top ranking in 1994 and held the number one spot from 1996 until 2007.

Famous female personalities with “E” names include: Ellen Degeneres, Queen Elizabeth II, Emma Watson, Eva Longoria, Eva Mendes, Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, Ellie Goulding and Emma Chamberlain.

Celebrities who have given their daughters “E” names include: Elizabeth (Tim Allen), Ella (George Clooney), Eloise (Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt), Ember (Audrey Roloff), Emilia (James Van Der Beek), Emme (Jennifer Lopez) and Esmeralda (Eva Mendes).

100 girl names that start with ‘E’

Whether an “E” name is what is needed to achieve the ideal name rhythm for your daughter, or “E” names are a family tradition, here are the top 100 baby girl names to consider:

Emma

Emily

Eloise

Elizabeth

Ella

Eva

Emmerson

Etta

Enid

Erin

Erica

Emmalyn

Eleanora

Ericka

Elodie

Estrella

Ellie

Elisabeth

Elise

Elle

Elisa

Evie

Eleni

Elena

Eliza

Eve

Elsie

Eleora

Esmae

Essence

Emme

Emiyo

Emerson

Evelyn

Emmaline

Emi

Eleanor

Eden

Emery

Evalyn

Esther

Emelia

Elsa

Emory

Evelynn

Evaline

Elaine

Elaina

Esmerelda

Emiliana

Ellery

Etsu

Elisabetta

Elvira

Esmee

Elyza

Erda

Emilia

Evangelista

Emmaleigh

Edita

Evy

Eldora

Effie

Esperanza

Elina

Eulalia

Ester

Elisha

Eleora

Enya

Eugenie

Edwyna

Emmi

Eileen

Eliot

Eryn

Emmalee

Elliott

Emmylou

Evana

Etsuko

Era

Enola

Evelynne

Ermine

Ellen

Eveline

Emeli

Enrika

Emmeline

Every

Estelle

Everly

Eira

Esme

Eila

Ember

Ellis

Elin

Related video: