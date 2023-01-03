Etta, Elizabeth and Emma...oh my! Parents who have their heart set on a girl name that starts with “E” have plenty of options to choose from, including classics and more modern names.
According to the Social Security Administration, there have been two top names for girls that begin with “E” since 1922 — Emma and Emily.
Emma has been in the top five names for girls since 2002. Emily debuted in a top ranking in 1994 and held the number one spot from 1996 until 2007.
Famous female personalities with “E” names include: Ellen Degeneres, Queen Elizabeth II, Emma Watson, Eva Longoria, Eva Mendes, Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, Ellie Goulding and Emma Chamberlain.
Celebrities who have given their daughters “E” names include: Elizabeth (Tim Allen), Ella (George Clooney), Eloise (Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt), Ember (Audrey Roloff), Emilia (James Van Der Beek), Emme (Jennifer Lopez) and Esmeralda (Eva Mendes).
100 girl names that start with ‘E’
Whether an “E” name is what is needed to achieve the ideal name rhythm for your daughter, or “E” names are a family tradition, here are the top 100 baby girl names to consider:
- Emma
- Emily
- Eloise
- Elizabeth
- Ella
- Eva
- Emmerson
- Etta
- Enid
- Erin
- Erica
- Emmalyn
- Eleanora
- Ericka
- Elodie
- Estrella
- Ellie
- Elisabeth
- Elise
- Elle
- Elisa
- Evie
- Eleni
- Elena
- Eliza
- Eve
- Elsie
- Eleora
- Esmae
- Essence
- Emme
- Emiyo
- Emerson
- Evelyn
- Emmaline
- Emi
- Eleanor
- Eden
- Emery
- Evalyn
- Esther
- Emelia
- Elsa
- Emory
- Evelynn
- Evaline
- Elaine
- Elaina
- Esmerelda
- Emiliana
- Ellery
- Etsu
- Elisabetta
- Elvira
- Esmee
- Elyza
- Erda
- Emilia
- Evangelista
- Emmaleigh
- Edita
- Evy
- Eldora
- Effie
- Esperanza
- Elina
- Eulalia
- Ester
- Elisha
- Eleora
- Enya
- Eugenie
- Edwyna
- Emmi
- Eileen
- Eliot
- Eryn
- Emmalee
- Elliott
- Emmylou
- Evana
- Etsuko
- Era
- Enola
- Evelynne
- Ermine
- Ellen
- Eveline
- Emeli
- Enrika
- Emmeline
- Every
- Estelle
- Everly
- Eira
- Esme
- Eila
- Ember
- Ellis
- Elin
