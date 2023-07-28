Step aside, Kyle, there are more boy names that start with "K" than ever before.

The most recent data from the Social Security Administration indicates there have not been any top five boy names that start with "K" since 1922 and there is only one boy name in the current top 100 list: Kai land at No. 71.

Kai broke into the top 100 in 2019 and in 2021, there were 4,599 baby boys born with the moniker.

While lists indicate "K" names for boys aren't the most popular, parents-to-be still favor "K" names for sons, including Kayden and Kingston.

Famous male personalities with "K" names include: Kobe Bryant, Keanu Reeves, Kurt Cobain, Kanye West, Kevin Hart, Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ken Jeong and Kit Harington.

Celebrities who have chosen "K" names for their sons include: Kaius (Derek Jeter), Kane (Kim Zolciak), Keaton (Danielle Fishel), Kenzo (Kevin Hart), Kingston (Billie Lourd), Knight (Nas) and Knox (Brad Pitt).

100 Boy Names That Start With "K"

Whether a “K” first name is a longstanding family tradition, or a name that starts with “K” is what is needed to achieve the ideal name rhythm, here are the top 100 baby boy names to consider from SSA:

Kai

Kayden

Kingston

Kaiden

Kevin

King

Karter

Knox

Kyrie

Kash

Kyler

Kaleb

Kenneth

Kaden

Kairo

Kayson

Khalil

Kobe

Karson

Kane

Kameron

Killian

Kyle

Kade

Kamari

Kason

Kendrick

Kashton

Kian

Kaison

Kyson

Kasen

Kamden

Kieran

Keegan

Kolton

Koda

Kylo

Kenzo

Keanu

Koa

Kylan

Kaysen

Kohen

Kannon

Keith

Krew

Kyree

Kareem

Kingsley

Keaton

Kiaan

Kyro

Khari

Kylian

Kaiser

Kase

Kabir

Kellan

Kenji

Kole

Korbin

Kellen

Kace

Khalid

Kye

Kyng

Kelvin

Kristian

Kylen

Kristopher

Karsyn

Kamdyn

Kartier

Kalel

Kody

Khai

Koen

Kacey

Kaisen

Kyzer

Kamryn

Keenan

Kayce

Kolten

Karim

Kolson

Kooper

Kross

Kyren

Kendall

Kolt

Kruz

Kaine

Kaius

Knowledge

Kaycen

Killian

Korbyn

Kanan