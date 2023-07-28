Step aside, Kyle, there are more boy names that start with "K" than ever before.
The most recent data from the Social Security Administration indicates there have not been any top five boy names that start with "K" since 1922 and there is only one boy name in the current top 100 list: Kai land at No. 71.
Kai broke into the top 100 in 2019 and in 2021, there were 4,599 baby boys born with the moniker.
While lists indicate "K" names for boys aren't the most popular, parents-to-be still favor "K" names for sons, including Kayden and Kingston.
Famous male personalities with "K" names include: Kobe Bryant, Keanu Reeves, Kurt Cobain, Kanye West, Kevin Hart, Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ken Jeong and Kit Harington.
Celebrities who have chosen "K" names for their sons include: Kaius (Derek Jeter), Kane (Kim Zolciak), Keaton (Danielle Fishel), Kenzo (Kevin Hart), Kingston (Billie Lourd), Knight (Nas) and Knox (Brad Pitt).
100 Boy Names That Start With "K"
Whether a “K” first name is a longstanding family tradition, or a name that starts with “K” is what is needed to achieve the ideal name rhythm, here are the top 100 baby boy names to consider from SSA:
- Kai
- Kayden
- Kingston
- Kaiden
- Kevin
- King
- Karter
- Knox
- Kyrie
- Kash
- Kyler
- Kaleb
- Kenneth
- Kaden
- Kairo
- Kayson
- Khalil
- Kobe
- Karson
- Kane
- Kameron
- Killian
- Kyle
- Kade
- Kamari
- Kason
- Kendrick
- Kashton
- Kian
- Kaison
- Kyson
- Kasen
- Kamden
- Kieran
- Keegan
- Kolton
- Koda
- Kylo
- Kenzo
- Keanu
- Koa
- Kylan
- Kaysen
- Kohen
- Kannon
- Keith
- Krew
- Kyree
- Kareem
- Kingsley
- Keaton
- Kiaan
- Kyro
- Khari
- Kylian
- Kaiser
- Kase
- Kabir
- Kellan
- Kenji
- Kole
- Korbin
- Kellen
- Kace
- Khalid
- Kye
- Kyng
- Kelvin
- Kristian
- Kylen
- Kristopher
- Karsyn
- Kamdyn
- Kartier
- Kalel
- Kody
- Khai
- Koen
- Kacey
- Kaisen
- Kyzer
- Kamryn
- Keenan
- Kayce
- Kolten
- Karim
- Kolson
- Kooper
- Kross
- Kyren
- Kendall
- Kolt
- Kruz
- Kaine
- Kaius
- Knowledge
- Kaycen
- Korbyn
- Kanan