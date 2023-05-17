John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt! Well, maybe you'll skip Jingleheimer for your son, but there are plenty of other boy names that start with "J" to consider.

According to data from the Social Security Administration, there have been six boy names that start with "J" that have landed in the top five over the past 100 years.

James, Jacob, Jayden, Joshua, Jason and John have all been among the favorites for parents with sons.

The most recent SSA data indicates James holding strong at No. 5 for boys. It's not the first time the moniker has entered a top slot. The last time James saw consecutive time as a top five name for boys was between 2016 and 2018. Before that, James reigned among the top five from 1922 to 1980.

Famous male personalities with "J" names include: John F. Kennedy, John Cena, Jeff Bezos, Jason Momoa, Jim Carrey, Jackie Chan, Julius Caesar, Joaquin Phoenix, Jimi Hendrix, Jack Black, Justin Bieber, Jamie Foxx, Jake Gyllenhaal, Justin Timberlake and James Dean.

Celebrities who chose "J" names for their sons include: Jack (Christ Pratt), Jackson (Charlize Theron), Jacob (Carrie Underwood), Jagger (Ashlee Simpson), Jameson (Pink), James (Sarah Jessica Parker), Jeremiah (James Van Der Beek), Jett (Shawn Johnson), Jones (Tony Romo), Joseph (Ivanka Trump) and Joshua (Katherine Heigl).

100 Boy Names That Start With 'J'

From James to Jerome, there are plenty of boy names that start with "J" for parents to consider for their son. Here are the top 100 according to the SSA: