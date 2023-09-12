Woman went into labor at Beyonce concert ... and gave her daughter a Beyonce-inspired name

Actor Sarah Francis Jones has an un-Bey-lievable birth story after going into labor at a Beyoncé concert.

“We thought it was just Braxton hicks or gas,” Jones captioned an Instagram post. “Turns out we were having a whole baby @beyonce bday show.”

In the now-viral video, a beaming Jones and her husband, Marcel Spears, are shown dancing up a storm at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 4. Then, suddenly, the clip cuts to Jones pushing on a hospital bed.

Spears also shared footage of his wife taking a seat and fanning herself in a crowd of more than 70,000 adoring fans. "Beyonce induced my baby," the "Neighborhood" star joked.

Amazingly, Jones didn’t miss a minute of the performance, which started at 9:04 p.m.

“Who was leaving?” the "Hairspray" actor quipped during an interview with “Access Hollywood.”

“Diana Ross was there!” Spears added, referring to the music legend’s surprise appearance, which brought Beyoncé to tears.

The following day, on Sept. 5, Jones and Spears welcomed daughter Nola Renai. Spears explained to “Access Hollywood” that Nola’s middle name is a “cheeky wink” at Beyoncé since Renai is short for the Grammy winner’s “Renaissance World Tour,” which kicked off in May and ends on Oct. 1.

"She will tell all her friends this story and will always he the coolest kid in school. Congratulations," one person wrote on Jones's Instagram.

Added another, "Not your newborn going viral!!! She SAG/AFTRA eligible at one day old!"

Jones and Spears also received well wishes from famous friends, including Demi Lovato and "This Is Us" alum Sterling K. Brown.

Concerts may just become the new "maternity salad." In July, a woman named Angela Mercer went into labor at a Pink concert in Boston. Mercer’s son, Aycen Hart, was given what she told TODAY.com was a “serendipitous” name. As luck would have it, Pink is married to Carey Hart.

“Isn’t it amazing how that worked out?” Mercer said. “People were suggesting names like Boston and Fenway, and it just so happened that we already had one that was relevant.”