It’s been nearly three months since Ashley Graham revealed that she and her husband, Justin Ervin, are expecting their first child, and now she’s following up that news with another big announcement.

On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the supermodel and mom-to-be revealed her baby's sex — and when she's due.

Graham broke the news during a round of rapid-fire questions that were completely unrelated to her pregnancy.

“Besides your husband, who do you have a crush on?” DeGeneres asked.

“Steve Carell — humor gets me all the time,” Graham said.

The host then quizzed her about her “most embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.”

“My pants split at the crotch at the Fenty show,” the 32-year-old said.

Finally DeGeneres asked the question on everyone’s mind: “Are you having a boy or a girl?” Graham's reply was quick and casual: "A boy."

Then the model got excited and, smiling, started to shout: “Yay! I’m having a boy! I’m going to be a mommy to a boy!”

Graham offered a few hints about her due date before the gender reveal.

When she first sat down with DeGeneres, she said, “This is my last trip. I flew just for you.”

Of course, Graham could decide to clip her travel wings at any point, but according to the Mayo Clinic, healthcare providers and airlines consider 36 weeks to be the standard cutoff for flying during a healthy pregnancy.

So could her baby boy be here before the new year? Not likely.

When pressed, Graham pinned her due date down to “January sometime,” though she noted that her bundle of joy could arrive earlier or later than expected.