Ashley Graham is starting a family.

The supermodel, 31, and her husband, Justin Ervin, revealed Wednesday morning that they are expecting a baby.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram on their ninth wedding anniversary.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” Graham wrote. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

In the accompanying video, the couple playfully struggles to set up the camera, which pans out to reveal the "American Beauty Star" host's baby bump.

“Surprise!” she says.

“Surprise!” he also says just before they kiss.

Ervin, 30, also took to Instagram with the good news.

“To my forever love and my daily inspiration,” he captioned a series of photos of the couple, one of which featured him holding a sonogram. “Happy anniversary @ashleygraham. These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us..."

Last year, Graham shot down talk that she was expecting after she posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing.

"Good Morning... Ashley!!!! Looking good.... Baby bump.... :)))))," someone wrote in the comments.

"That's just called fat," Graham replied.

Kids have always been in the couple's plans.

"We are going to totally have kids. We are probably going to do it in the next few years," Graham told "Entertainment Tonight" in 2016. "Just another part of my brand building."